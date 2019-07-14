Comparing of Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP) and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK)

As Savings & Loans businesses, Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Bancorp Inc. 18 6.11 N/A 1.02 16.96 Central Federal Corporation 12 2.29 N/A 1.21 10.37

Table 1 highlights Prudential Bancorp Inc. and Central Federal Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Central Federal Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Prudential Bancorp Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Central Federal Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prudential Bancorp Inc. and Central Federal Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 0.7% Central Federal Corporation 0.00% 6% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Prudential Bancorp Inc. has a -0.1 beta, while its volatility is 110.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Central Federal Corporation’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prudential Bancorp Inc. and Central Federal Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 40.1% and 24.7% respectively. 2.3% are Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Central Federal Corporation has 16.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prudential Bancorp Inc. 0.06% 0.76% -3.36% -2.7% -0.35% -1.87% Central Federal Corporation 0.56% 0% -2.25% -10.98% -3.57% 7.53%

For the past year Prudential Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Central Federal Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Prudential Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Central Federal Corporation.