Comparing of Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) and United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK)

We are contrasting Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) and United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 20 2.91 N/A 0.65 31.81 United Financial Bancorp Inc. 14 3.05 N/A 0.74 19.33

Table 1 demonstrates Provident Financial Holdings Inc. and United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. United Financial Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Provident Financial Holdings Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Provident Financial Holdings Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Provident Financial Holdings Inc. and United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 0.4% United Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.48 beta indicates that Provident Financial Holdings Inc. is 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.65 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.3% of Provident Financial Holdings Inc. shares and 69% of United Financial Bancorp Inc. shares. Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.6%. Comparatively, United Financial Bancorp Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provident Financial Holdings Inc. -1.66% -3.35% 4.69% 17.01% 12.76% 34% United Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.69% 1.85% 8.14% -2.12% -17.92% -2.45%

For the past year Provident Financial Holdings Inc. has 34% stronger performance while United Financial Bancorp Inc. has -2.45% weaker performance.