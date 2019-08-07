Comparing of Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) and Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) and Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 20 2.96 N/A 0.65 31.81 Axos Financial Inc. 29 3.54 N/A 2.44 12.02

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Provident Financial Holdings Inc. and Axos Financial Inc. Axos Financial Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Provident Financial Holdings Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Provident Financial Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Axos Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 0.4% Axos Financial Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.48 and it happens to be 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Axos Financial Inc. has a 0.96 beta and it is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.3% of Provident Financial Holdings Inc. shares and 76.3% of Axos Financial Inc. shares. About 6.6% of Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Axos Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provident Financial Holdings Inc. -1.66% -3.35% 4.69% 17.01% 12.76% 34% Axos Financial Inc. 6.7% 8.52% -3.49% -4.56% -24.3% 16.4%

For the past year Provident Financial Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Axos Financial Inc.

Summary

Axos Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Provident Financial Holdings Inc.

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.