Comparing of Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) and Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB)

Both Provident Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB) are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Provident Bancorp Inc.
|25
|6.06
|N/A
|1.04
|26.69
|Franklin Financial Network Inc.
|28
|4.22
|N/A
|2.36
|12.52
Table 1 demonstrates Provident Bancorp Inc. and Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Franklin Financial Network Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Provident Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Provident Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Provident Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|7.5%
|1%
|Franklin Financial Network Inc.
|0.00%
|9.4%
|0.8%
Risk and Volatility
Provident Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.84 and it happens to be 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Franklin Financial Network Inc. has a 1.25 beta which is 25.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 22% of Provident Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.1% of Franklin Financial Network Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 54.91% are Provident Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Franklin Financial Network Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Provident Bancorp Inc.
|0.51%
|2.29%
|14.87%
|21.97%
|2.79%
|27.54%
|Franklin Financial Network Inc.
|4.57%
|3.95%
|7.31%
|-9.45%
|-23.58%
|11.87%
For the past year Provident Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Franklin Financial Network Inc.
