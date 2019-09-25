Comparing of Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) and Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB)

Both Provident Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB) are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp Inc. 25 6.06 N/A 1.04 26.69 Franklin Financial Network Inc. 28 4.22 N/A 2.36 12.52

Table 1 demonstrates Provident Bancorp Inc. and Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Franklin Financial Network Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Provident Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Provident Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 1% Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Provident Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.84 and it happens to be 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Franklin Financial Network Inc. has a 1.25 beta which is 25.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22% of Provident Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.1% of Franklin Financial Network Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 54.91% are Provident Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Franklin Financial Network Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provident Bancorp Inc. 0.51% 2.29% 14.87% 21.97% 2.79% 27.54% Franklin Financial Network Inc. 4.57% 3.95% 7.31% -9.45% -23.58% 11.87%

For the past year Provident Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Franklin Financial Network Inc.