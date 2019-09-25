Comparing of Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

This is a contrast between Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 85 666.77 N/A -3.83 0.00

In table 1 we can see Provention Bio Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 12.2 and 12.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Provention Bio Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is $84.8, which is potential -5.35% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Provention Bio Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. was more bullish than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Provention Bio Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.