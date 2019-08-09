Comparing of Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Provention Bio Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Provention Bio Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

17.5 and 17.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. Its rival Eyenovia Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Provention Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eyenovia Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. was more bullish than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Provention Bio Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.