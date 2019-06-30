Comparing of Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) and Its Peers

Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) is a company in the Machine Tools & Accessories industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Proto Labs Inc. has 94.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 44.16% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Proto Labs Inc. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.62% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Proto Labs Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proto Labs Inc. 0.00% 14.00% 12.30% Industry Average 11.14% 14.20% 8.02%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Proto Labs Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Proto Labs Inc. N/A 110 37.17 Industry Average 233.44M 2.10B 20.91

Proto Labs Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Proto Labs Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proto Labs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.00 2.44

The potential upside of the rivals is 7.53%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Proto Labs Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proto Labs Inc. 1.82% -5.45% -1.49% -14.45% -9.68% -5.27% Industry Average 1.90% 3.61% 5.22% 11.33% 7.29% 14.60%

For the past year Proto Labs Inc. has -5.27% weaker performance while Proto Labs Inc.’s peers have 14.60% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proto Labs Inc. are 4.9 and 4.7. Competitively, Proto Labs Inc.’s competitors have 3.49 and 1.67 for Current and Quick Ratio. Proto Labs Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proto Labs Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Proto Labs Inc. is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.57. Competitively, Proto Labs Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.38 which is 37.57% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Proto Labs Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Proto Labs Inc.’s peers beat Proto Labs Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Proto Labs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production in the Unites States, Europe, and Japan. The company utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, and three-dimensional (3D) printing to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products in the medical, aerospace, computer/electronics, consumer products, industrial machinery, and other markets. Proto Labs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota.