Comparing of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 415.41 N/A -3.20 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Prothena Corporation plc and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

27.9 and 27.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc. Its rival Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.3% of Prothena Corporation plc shares and 90.9% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.13% 2.37% -11.52% -10.22% -7.8% -1.97%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.