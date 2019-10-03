Comparing of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

This is a contrast between Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 10 386.03 N/A -3.20 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 7 0.00 33.18M -4.08 0.00

Demonstrates Prothena Corporation plc and Myovant Sciences Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Prothena Corporation plc and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 482,969,432.31% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

Prothena Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 27.9 and a Quick Ratio of 27.9. Competitively, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Prothena Corporation plc and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 372.46% and its consensus price target is $23.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Prothena Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders are 90.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc was less bearish than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats on 7 of the 10 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.