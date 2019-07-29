Comparing of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 433.10 N/A -3.20 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 105.65 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Prothena Corporation plc and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Prothena Corporation plc and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.37 shows that Prothena Corporation plc is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a 0.36 beta which is 64.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

27.9 and 27.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc. Its rival Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 8.7 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Prothena Corporation plc and Kindred Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.31, while its potential upside is 202.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Prothena Corporation plc and Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 56.8% respectively. About 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.4% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44% Kindred Biosciences Inc. -2.28% 1.35% -14.2% -32.84% -6.25% -17.81%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc was less bearish than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats Kindred Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.