Comparing of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prothena Corporation plc
|11
|433.10
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|9
|105.65
|N/A
|-1.60
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Prothena Corporation plc and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Prothena Corporation plc and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.7%
|-47%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 2.37 shows that Prothena Corporation plc is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a 0.36 beta which is 64.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
27.9 and 27.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc. Its rival Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 8.7 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kindred Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Prothena Corporation plc and Kindred Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Meanwhile, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.31, while its potential upside is 202.23%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Prothena Corporation plc and Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 56.8% respectively. About 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.4% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-10.15%
|-10.72%
|-23.61%
|-21.51%
|-42.74%
|-5.44%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|-2.28%
|1.35%
|-14.2%
|-32.84%
|-6.25%
|-17.81%
For the past year Prothena Corporation plc was less bearish than Kindred Biosciences Inc.
Summary
Prothena Corporation plc beats Kindred Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.
