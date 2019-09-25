Comparing of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

This is a contrast between Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prothena Corporation plc
|10
|403.44
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Prothena Corporation plc and Immunic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
Risk and Volatility
Prothena Corporation plc has a 2.24 beta, while its volatility is 124.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Immunic Inc.’s 3.72 beta is the reason why it is 272.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
27.9 and 27.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc. Its rival Immunic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 7 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Immunic Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Prothena Corporation plc and Immunic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Immunic Inc.’s potential upside is 229.22% and its consensus target price is $40.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Prothena Corporation plc and Immunic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 1.6%. About 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-6.49%
|-8.86%
|-7.42%
|-20.34%
|-36.28%
|-9.13%
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
For the past year Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend while Immunic Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats Immunic Inc.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.