Comparing of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 403.26 N/A -3.20 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 190.34 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Prothena Corporation plc and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Risk & Volatility

Prothena Corporation plc has a beta of 2.24 and its 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.62 beta and it is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Prothena Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 27.9 and a Quick Ratio of 27.9. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Prothena Corporation plc and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is $19.4, which is potential 4.70% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Prothena Corporation plc and Fate Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 98.8%. 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance while Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.