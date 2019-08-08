Comparing of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prothena Corporation plc
|11
|403.26
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|18
|190.34
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Prothena Corporation plc and Fate Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.3%
|-39.2%
Risk & Volatility
Prothena Corporation plc has a beta of 2.24 and its 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.62 beta and it is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Prothena Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 27.9 and a Quick Ratio of 27.9. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fate Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Prothena Corporation plc and Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Competitively the average target price of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is $19.4, which is potential 4.70% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Prothena Corporation plc and Fate Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 98.8%. 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-6.49%
|-8.86%
|-7.42%
|-20.34%
|-36.28%
|-9.13%
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.23%
|3.72%
|35.11%
|49.39%
|152%
|71.86%
For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance while Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
