Comparing of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 433.10 N/A -3.20 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 12.52 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Prothena Corporation plc and Cerus Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Risk and Volatility

Prothena Corporation plc is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.37. Cerus Corporation’s 1.44 beta is the reason why it is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc is 27.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.9. The Current Ratio of rival Cerus Corporation is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Prothena Corporation plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Prothena Corporation plc and Cerus Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cerus Corporation’s potential upside is 52.80% and its average price target is $9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Prothena Corporation plc and Cerus Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 68.9%. About 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend while Cerus Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cerus Corporation.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.