Comparing of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

This is a contrast between Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 423.64 N/A -3.20 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 16.15 N/A -2.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Prothena Corporation plc and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Risk and Volatility

Prothena Corporation plc is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.37 beta. In other hand, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 3.1 which is 210.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. Its competitor ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. Prothena Corporation plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Prothena Corporation plc and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $43, with potential upside of 58.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.3% of Prothena Corporation plc shares and 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has -5.44% weaker performance while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.42% stronger performance.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.