Comparing of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 8.19 N/A -1.58 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 35 2442.47 N/A -5.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively UroGen Pharma Ltd. has an average target price of $45.5, with potential upside of 29.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.