Comparing of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

This is a contrast between Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.96 N/A -1.58 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 90 6.03 N/A 3.71 20.20

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2%

Risk and Volatility

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 171.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.71. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.97 beta and it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.3. The Current Ratio of rival Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.7. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.5% and 91% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 5.5% are Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.