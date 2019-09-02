Comparing of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.18 N/A -1.58 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 44 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05

Demonstrates Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 171.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s beta is 2.35 which is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 and a Quick Ratio of 11.3. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Cambrex Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $57.5 consensus target price and a -4.05% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 60.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance while Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.