Comparing of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 147.64 N/A -3.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.58 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.76 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 8.1 and 8.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 686.34% upside potential and a consensus price target of $3.5. On the other hand, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 235.07% and its average price target is $41.75. The information presented earlier suggests that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Revance Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 87.9% respectively. About 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.