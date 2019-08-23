Comparing of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 39 10.06 N/A -3.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Volatility & Risk

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.74 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,005.15% at a $3.5 consensus price target. Competitively PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $48, with potential upside of 6.27%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance while PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 40.36% stronger performance.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.