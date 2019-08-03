Comparing of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Since Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Personalis Inc. 23 9.85 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Personalis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Personalis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Personalis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3.5 is Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 858.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Personalis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 48.6%. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Personalis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Personalis Inc. has weaker performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.