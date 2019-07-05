Comparing of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk & Volatility

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.58 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Immunic Inc. on the other hand, has 3.91 beta which makes it 291.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Immunic Inc. is 7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7. Immunic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 697.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 1.9%. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.39% weaker performance while Immunic Inc. has 45.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.