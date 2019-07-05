Comparing of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.15
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
Risk & Volatility
Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.58 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Immunic Inc. on the other hand, has 3.91 beta which makes it 291.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Immunic Inc. is 7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7. Immunic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 697.27%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 1.9%. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.79%
|-28.87%
|-87.39%
|-78.21%
|-82.86%
|-83.39%
|Immunic Inc.
|-10.99%
|-55.02%
|34.55%
|-17.53%
|-95.4%
|45.6%
For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.39% weaker performance while Immunic Inc. has 45.6% stronger performance.
Summary
Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc.
Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
