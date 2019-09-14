Comparing of Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) and ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA)

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance Corporation 17 0.50 N/A -2.13 0.00 ProAssurance Corporation 38 2.31 N/A 1.24 31.47

Demonstrates Protective Insurance Corporation and ProAssurance Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Protective Insurance Corporation and ProAssurance Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% -8.3% -2.2% ProAssurance Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Protective Insurance Corporation is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.52. Competitively, ProAssurance Corporation’s beta is 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Protective Insurance Corporation and ProAssurance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ProAssurance Corporation 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of ProAssurance Corporation is $39, which is potential -3.13% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Protective Insurance Corporation and ProAssurance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 59.3% and 84% respectively. Insiders held 4.4% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of ProAssurance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protective Insurance Corporation 1.16% -5.59% 1.22% -9.56% -28.51% -0.6% ProAssurance Corporation 5.11% 7.8% 4.8% -7.76% -2.32% -3.62%

For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than ProAssurance Corporation.

Summary

ProAssurance Corporation beats Protective Insurance Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. ProAssurance Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.