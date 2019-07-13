Comparing of Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)

We are comparing Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance Corporation 18 0.56 N/A -2.13 0.00 Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 2 1.30 N/A -0.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see Protective Insurance Corporation and Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Protective Insurance Corporation and Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% -8.3% -2.2% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -55.7% -3.6%

Risk and Volatility

Protective Insurance Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.66 beta. In other hand, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has beta of -0.18 which is 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.5% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares and 39.7% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Protective Insurance Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.7% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protective Insurance Corporation -0.73% -3.56% -29.35% -28.85% -28.88% -2.4% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 15.13% 9.16% 20.18% 5.38% -32.26% -4.53%

For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation has stronger performance than Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Summary

Protective Insurance Corporation beats Kingsway Financial Services Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Insurance Services segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.