Comparing of Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCA) and The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|17
|0.50
|N/A
|-2.13
|0.00
|The Travelers Companies Inc.
|145
|1.23
|N/A
|10.02
|14.63
Demonstrates Protective Insurance Corporation and The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Travelers Companies Inc.
|0.00%
|11.2%
|2.5%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Protective Insurance Corporation and The Travelers Companies Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Travelers Companies Inc.
|1
|1
|1
|2.33
Meanwhile, The Travelers Companies Inc.’s consensus price target is $144.25, while its potential downside is -1.75%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Protective Insurance Corporation and The Travelers Companies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.52% and 83.1%. Protective Insurance Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 56.44%. Comparatively, The Travelers Companies Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|-1.51%
|-10.16%
|-16.15%
|-24.13%
|-28.97%
|-3.82%
|The Travelers Companies Inc.
|-1.5%
|-3.17%
|2.47%
|16.48%
|11.84%
|22.44%
For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation has -3.82% weaker performance while The Travelers Companies Inc. has 22.44% stronger performance.
Summary
The Travelers Companies Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Protective Insurance Corporation.
