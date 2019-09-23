Comparing of Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCA) and The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance Corporation 17 0.50 N/A -2.13 0.00 The Travelers Companies Inc. 145 1.23 N/A 10.02 14.63

Demonstrates Protective Insurance Corporation and The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 2.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Protective Insurance Corporation and The Travelers Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Travelers Companies Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Meanwhile, The Travelers Companies Inc.’s consensus price target is $144.25, while its potential downside is -1.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Protective Insurance Corporation and The Travelers Companies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.52% and 83.1%. Protective Insurance Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 56.44%. Comparatively, The Travelers Companies Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protective Insurance Corporation -1.51% -10.16% -16.15% -24.13% -28.97% -3.82% The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44%

For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation has -3.82% weaker performance while The Travelers Companies Inc. has 22.44% stronger performance.

Summary

The Travelers Companies Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Protective Insurance Corporation.