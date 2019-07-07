Comparing of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

This is a contrast between Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 1.76 N/A -0.18 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 114.00 N/A -3.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $29, with potential upside of 100.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.7% and 56.8%. Insiders owned 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -4.24% -6.93% -10.57% -11.07% -11.09% 28.68% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.