Comparing of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 1.53 N/A -0.18 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.96 N/A 5.13 1.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.7% and 30.2%. About 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -4.24% -6.93% -10.57% -11.07% -11.09% 28.68% SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has 28.68% stronger performance while SIGA Technologies Inc. has -28.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.