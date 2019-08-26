Comparing of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Both Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.97 N/A -0.18 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 257.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.7% and 59.8% respectively. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.23%. Comparatively, 7.03% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.