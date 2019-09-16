Comparing of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

We are comparing Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.74 N/A -0.18 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Demonstrates Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has 20.55% stronger performance while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has -22.08% weaker performance.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.