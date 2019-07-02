Comparing of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 1.84 N/A -0.18 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 209.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.7% and 0.75%. Insiders owned roughly 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has 23.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -4.24% -6.93% -10.57% -11.07% -11.09% 28.68% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has 28.68% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -47.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 3 of the 5 factors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.