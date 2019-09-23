Comparing of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|197.14
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|40
|0.00
|N/A
|-9.88
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 11.2 and 11.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
The downside potential is -20.35% for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $11. Competitively the consensus price target of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is $60.33, which is potential 52.46% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.38%
|-7.07%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|37.85%
For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
