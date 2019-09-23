Comparing of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 12 197.14 N/A -1.94 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 11.2 and 11.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The downside potential is -20.35% for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $11. Competitively the consensus price target of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is $60.33, which is potential 52.46% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.