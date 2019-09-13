Comparing of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 208.56 N/A -1.94 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Trillium Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.