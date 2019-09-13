Comparing of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 211.55 N/A -1.94 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 27.11 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Trevena Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a -25.78% downside potential and an average price target of $11. Competitively the consensus price target of Trevena Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 269.78% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Trevena Inc. seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.4% and 32.2% respectively. 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Trevena Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Trevena Inc.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Trevena Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.