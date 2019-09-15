Comparing of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

We are comparing Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 12 211.55 N/A -1.94 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 1.36 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $11, and a -25.78% downside potential. Competitively Tocagen Inc. has an average target price of $4.33, with potential upside of 320.39%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Tocagen Inc. seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 36.1%. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, 1.8% are Tocagen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance while Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Tocagen Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.