Comparing of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 16.32M -1.94 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 162 -0.81 50.26M -9.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 123,917,995.44% -40.8% -32.5% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 31,097,636.43% -43.5% -40.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.