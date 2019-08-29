Comparing of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

We will be contrasting the differences between Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 13.68 N/A -1.94 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -13.32% and an $11 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Genmab A/S’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential upside is 13.47%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Genmab A/S is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. About 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Genmab A/S.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Genmab A/S beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.