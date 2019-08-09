Comparing of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 10.15 N/A -1.94 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 6.20 N/A -0.96 0.00

Demonstrates Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Curis Inc. has 9.8 and 9.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Curis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 48.62%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 24.7%. About 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17.28% of Curis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Curis Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.