Comparing of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|222.12
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.58
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-215.9%
|-57%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $11, and a -29.31% downside potential. Competitively Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $19, with potential upside of 156.06%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 90.4%. 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.8%
|-13.63%
|-27.28%
|35.83%
|-18.07%
|130.67%
For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
