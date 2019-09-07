Comparing of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 222.12 N/A -1.94 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $11, and a -29.31% downside potential. Competitively Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $19, with potential upside of 156.06%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 90.4%. 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.