Comparing of PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

We are contrasting PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 67 -1.44 35.57M -1.70 0.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.00 3.38M -0.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights PROS Holdings Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PROS Holdings Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 53,384,361.40% -103.3% -13.8% Sonic Foundry Inc. 273,950,397.15% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for PROS Holdings Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PROS Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 17.29% at a $69 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.14% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares and 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, Sonic Foundry Inc. has 38.41% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45% Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sonic Foundry Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Sonic Foundry Inc. beats PROS Holdings Inc.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.