Comparing of PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Since PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 45 12.04 N/A -1.70 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 104 13.53 N/A -0.37 0.00

Demonstrates PROS Holdings Inc. and RingCentral Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -312.6% -15.6% RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -7% -2.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.29 beta means PROS Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 29.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, RingCentral Inc.’s 2.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PROS Holdings Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, RingCentral Inc. has 3.5 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. RingCentral Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PROS Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PROS Holdings Inc. and RingCentral Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

PROS Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $46, while its potential downside is -29.50%. Competitively the consensus target price of RingCentral Inc. is $119.86, which is potential 0.15% upside. Based on the data given earlier, RingCentral Inc. is looking more favorable than PROS Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PROS Holdings Inc. and RingCentral Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.1% and 0% respectively. 3.1% are PROS Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of RingCentral Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. -1.07% 17.21% 29.15% 61.27% 53.19% 62.71% RingCentral Inc. 0.92% 12.12% 15.55% 42.38% 59.28% 44.52%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. was more bullish than RingCentral Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors RingCentral Inc. beats PROS Holdings Inc.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.