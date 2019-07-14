Comparing of PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Since PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 46 12.67 N/A -1.70 0.00 Everbridge Inc. 73 20.50 N/A -1.64 0.00

Demonstrates PROS Holdings Inc. and Everbridge Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -312.6% -15.6% Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -85.6% -17.1%

Liquidity

PROS Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Everbridge Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Everbridge Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PROS Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PROS Holdings Inc. and Everbridge Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Everbridge Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of PROS Holdings Inc. is $46, with potential downside of -32.98%. Competitively the average price target of Everbridge Inc. is $80, which is potential -19.37% downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Everbridge Inc. is looking more favorable than PROS Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PROS Holdings Inc. and Everbridge Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.1% and 92.2% respectively. About 3.1% of PROS Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Everbridge Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. -1.07% 17.21% 29.15% 61.27% 53.19% 62.71% Everbridge Inc. 6.54% 13.13% 25.81% 44.78% 95.08% 44.01%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Everbridge Inc.

Summary

Everbridge Inc. beats PROS Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.