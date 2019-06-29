Comparing of PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR)

As Application Software companies, PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 44 11.67 N/A -1.70 0.00 DropCar Inc. 2 0.79 N/A -12.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights PROS Holdings Inc. and DropCar Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of PROS Holdings Inc. and DropCar Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -312.6% -15.6% DropCar Inc. 0.00% -252.4% -159.3%

Risk & Volatility

PROS Holdings Inc. has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, DropCar Inc. has a 2.48 beta which is 148.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PROS Holdings Inc. Its rival DropCar Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. DropCar Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PROS Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PROS Holdings Inc. and DropCar Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.1% and 1.5%. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of PROS Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, DropCar Inc. has 21.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. -1.07% 17.21% 29.15% 61.27% 53.19% 62.71% DropCar Inc. -13.76% -33.47% -28.26% -34% -85.07% 29.86%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. was more bullish than DropCar Inc.

Summary

PROS Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors DropCar Inc.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.