Comparing of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 6 212.61 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Vaccinex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.1. The Current Ratio of rival Vaccinex Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Vaccinex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.5% and 1.6%. Insiders owned 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend while Vaccinex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.