Comparing of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 7 0.00 20.96M -1.23 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 0.00 41.26M -1.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 282,860,998.65% -53.9% -43.8% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 973,825,202.39% -165.8% -80.4%

Volatility & Risk

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 0.09 beta, while its volatility is 91.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on the other hand, has 2.2 beta which makes it 120.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are 10.1 and 10.1. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 9.2 and 9.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus price target and a 196.05% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.5% and 55.8%. 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bullish trend.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.