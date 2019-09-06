Comparing of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1274.85
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
In table 1 we can see ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-157.2%
|-59.6%
Risk & Volatility
ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s 0.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 91.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a 1.73 beta which is 73.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
10.1 and 10.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Its rival Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.5% and 25.8%. 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|5.15%
|-6.99%
|-20.18%
|-41.23%
|32.03%
|-44.36%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|3.84%
|-5.27%
|-18.89%
|-17.23%
|114.58%
|36.32%
For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance.
Summary
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
