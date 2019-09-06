Comparing of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1274.85 N/A -0.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Risk & Volatility

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s 0.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 91.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a 1.73 beta which is 73.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

10.1 and 10.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Its rival Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.5% and 25.8%. 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.