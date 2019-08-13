Comparing of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Immutep Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Immutep Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Immutep Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s upside potential is 126.24% at a $20 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Immutep Limited are owned by institutional investors at 68.5% and 10.32% respectively. About 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54%

For the past year Immutep Limited has weaker performance than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

Immutep Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.