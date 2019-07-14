Comparing of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 19.14 N/A -1.22 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1%

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s current beta is 0.5 and it happens to be 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Flex Pharma Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. Its competitor Flex Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 and its Quick Ratio is 8.8. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Flex Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Flex Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 120.51% upside potential and an average target price of $20.

Institutional investors held 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares and 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders are 20%. Competitively, 16.9% are Flex Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72% Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -29.72% weaker performance while Flex Pharma Inc. has 21.58% stronger performance.

On 5 of the 8 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Flex Pharma Inc.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.