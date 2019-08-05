Comparing of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Risk & Volatility

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 0.09 beta, while its volatility is 91.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 10.1 while its Current Ratio is 10.1. Meanwhile, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 132.83% for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. with average price target of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares and 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 20%. Competitively, 0.4% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend while Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.