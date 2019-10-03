Comparing of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

We are comparing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 7 0.00 20.96M -1.23 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 49.48M -0.56 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 291,111,111.11% -53.9% -43.8% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 276,733,780.76% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

10.1 and 10.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Its rival Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 82.29% and its consensus price target is $28.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.5% and 84.5% respectively. 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance while Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.