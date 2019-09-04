Comparing of Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint Inc. 119 8.63 N/A -2.26 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 41 4.46 N/A 0.02 2341.11

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8% Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proofpoint Inc. Its rival Uber Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Uber Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Proofpoint Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The consensus price target of Proofpoint Inc. is $130.33, with potential upside of 5.81%. On the other hand, Uber Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 78.18% and its consensus price target is $57. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Uber Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Proofpoint Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.4% of Proofpoint Inc. shares and 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Proofpoint Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.8% of Uber Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58% Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37%

For the past year Proofpoint Inc. was more bullish than Uber Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Uber Technologies Inc. beats Proofpoint Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.