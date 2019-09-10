Comparing of Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Since Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint Inc. 119 8.67 N/A -2.26 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 224 17.78 N/A 1.92 137.07

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Proofpoint Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Proofpoint Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8% The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 9.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Proofpoint Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor The Trade Desk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. The Trade Desk Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Proofpoint Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 The Trade Desk Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

Proofpoint Inc.’s upside potential is 7.22% at a $132.71 consensus target price. On the other hand, The Trade Desk Inc.’s potential upside is 10.01% and its consensus target price is $231. Based on the data given earlier, The Trade Desk Inc. is looking more favorable than Proofpoint Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proofpoint Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 82.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Proofpoint Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of The Trade Desk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58% The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87%

For the past year Proofpoint Inc. has weaker performance than The Trade Desk Inc.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats Proofpoint Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.